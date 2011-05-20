New book on SilverStripe 2.4

I’ve recently had the chance to read the latest SilverStripe book:

SilverStripe 2.4 – Module Extension, Themes, and Widgets: Beginner’s Guide

I found this book very well written and entertaining. The author does a great job highlighting the SilverStripe way of building websites, and a good book explaining a good CMS is a very enjoyable read. But let’s see the book contents in more detail.

We start with the first thing new users may wish to learn, that is customizing the layout of our website. To make the journey in SilverStripe land more interesting, the author lets us build a complete project, a bar website.

To customize the site layout we learn to know the standard BlackCandy theme, and the Silverstripe template engine that allows us to build our own themes.

The following chapter explains the MVC structure of SilverStripe. MVC, meaning Model – View – Controller, is a popular software architecture that cleanly separates the presentation, the control logic and the database in a software application. Armed with this knowledge, we learn how to build our first SilverStripe page, using the View and the Controller layers.

Next we learn the Model, that is accessing the database for storing and retrieving information, and extending the model to suit the needs of our site.

SilverStripe is very extensible, if we add widgets and short codes. We learn how to use them, and how to build ours if necessary. Along the road we also learn how the SilverStripe cache works, and how to use it to improve our site performance.

Modules are more complex and powerful extensions for our SilverStripe site, and again we learn how to use available modules and how to build our own. The book lets us build an image gallery module for our bar website, and package that module so it could be distributed independently.

Many SilverStripe modules are already available, and among them we can find modules to add blog, forum and e-commerce functionality to our site.

But our site won’t reach its full potential if we don’t add interactivity, so we need SilverStripe forms. We learn how to create and display a form, and how to get and process the user input. We can also add automatic client-side validation, or custom client-side validation using the jQuery Validation plugin.

Last but not least, we learn how to localize and internationalize our project. Now we can go forth and build great websites with SilverStripe!

MODx Web Development – Second Edition

If you liked MODx Web Development, released by Packt on March 2009, you’ll also enjoy MODx Web Development – Second Edition, published on March 2011 and now available, see MODx Web Development – Second Edition.

This second edition offers a much needed update from MODx 0.9.6.1, covered in the first edition, to MODx Evolution 1.0.4.

The book is written for the novice MODx user, and offers a lot of screenshots, almost one per page. All these screenshots have been updated, and the new MODx terminology is now used (e.g. Documents are now Resources).

The book does not assume any prior knowledge of site development, and explains how to build a site with MODx using many step by step examples.

First come Resources and Containers (the basic elements of a MODx site) and templating (the way to style those elements according to our preferences and needs).

Then the author introduces the authentication and authorization of users, and explains Snippets, powerful tools to enhance our MODx site. Two important built-in snippets are presented: Ditto, which enables content aggregation (including tagging and feeds), and Wayfinder, which builds a variety of Resource lists, useful for instance to build navigation menus.

The final chapters are more interesting for advanced users: they discuss the PHx notation, ways to integrate forums or image galleries, and how to create snippets, plugins and modules.

Last but not least, a quick peek on the new MODx 2.0 is offered. We hope that will be the subject of the third book edition!

WordPress

WordPress was born in 2003 as the official successor of the b2/cafelog weblog platform.

From the original post of Michel Valdrighi, author of b2: “Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little are leading the new WordPress branch of b2, that is going to become the new official branch once they get a release out. If you want to help with WordPress, don’t hesitate to contact either of them!

Significant steps in WordPress history are:

WordPress 0.70, released on May 27, 2003. This was the first non-beta version of WordPress, and represented a great deal of work between Mike and Matt in improving the b2 codebase;

WordPress 1.2, released on May 22, 2004, right after Movable Type had some issues with their licensing and many users were looking for a new system to move to. Version 1.2 was used by an order of magnitude more people than former WP releases;

WordPress 1.5, released on February 14, 2005, introduced static pages and a new theme system, including the successful Kubrick theme by Michael Heilemann;

– and WordPress 3.0, released on June 17, 2010, added the Custom Menu management feature, and merged WordPress and WordPress MU, creating the new multi-site functionality.

WordPress is a PHP – MySQL application, and is released under the GNU GPL (General Public License).

Contao

Contao was started by Leo Feyer in 2004. Two years later the project was registered at sourceforge.net (as TYPOlight) and on March 12, 2006, version 1 was published. Contao is released under the Lesser General Public License (LGPL).

Contao “has an intuitive user interface that uses Ajax and Web 2.0 technologies for optimal usability. Multiple back end languages and themes, a powerful permission system, versioning and undo management, advanced search and sorting options or the Live Update Service are just a few of many features that make Contao stand out from other CMS. The Contao front end is 100% template based and generates accessible XHTML strict output that meets the W3C/WAI requirements. Search engine friendly URLs, GZip support, a PDF export function, multi-language support and many more allow you to build contemporary websites without being a programmer.

Contao requires a webserver like Apache or IIS with PHP and MySQL support. The minimum PHP version is 5.2 and the minimum MySQL version is 4.1, however Contao recommends using MySQL 5 for better performance. You also need the PHP extensions GDlib (image resizing) and SOAP (Extension Repository), and optionally mbstring (multi-byte character handling) and mcrypt (data encryption). Contao has been tested successfully with all major browsers like Firefox (from version 2) and Internet Explorer (from version 7).

Contao was known as TYPOlight before June 2010.

WebsiteBaker

WebsiteBaker (formerly spelled as Website Baker) is a PHP and MySQL based Content Management System originally developed by Ryan Djurovich and now maintained by the WebsiteBaker Association.

WebsiteBaker started in 2004, with version 2.0.0, a full rewrite of the previous version, released in September of that same year.

Primarily used to create small and medium-sized websites and focused on simplicity of use, WebsiteBaker requires PHP 4.4.9 or higher (5.2.x strongly recommended), MySQL 3.2.3 or higher, with PHP Safe Mode off and PHP Session Support activated, and it’s made available under the GNU GPL license.

Most visited CMS site

If you are curious to know the most visited CMS web sites, a possible answer is provided by the Alexa site information, with the site traffic rank.

The Alexa traffic rank, based on three months of aggregated historical traffic data, could be assumed as a measure of the CMS current popularity among the Internet users. A visit to Alexa today gives the following results:

CMS site Alexa rank
1 WordPress 315
2 Joomla! 446
3 Drupal 671
4 PHP-Nuke 4298
5 Typo3 5791
6 ExpressionEngine 7895
7 MODx 8133
8 Pligg 9003
9 Elgg 12338
10 Xoops 13411
11 DotNetNuke 15007
12 CMS Made Simple 15519
13 TYPOlight 16638
14 Movable Type 17310
15 eZ publish 18195
16 b2evolution 18300
17 Plone 18514
18 Alfresco 20281
19 Textpattern 22828
20 Concrete5 28652
21 SilverStripe 29373
22 Umbraco 30267
23 Mambo 31941
24 Tikiwiki 39031
25 e107 45089
26 Zikula 45182
27 PHP-Fusion 45506
28 ImpressCMS 45762
29 Geeklog 48617
30 Nucleus 50442

For details on the Alexa ranking system you can read The New Alexa Rankings.

Please note that our CMS statistics don’t make any claim of scientific accuracy, they are just intended to entertain our readers.

Only blog platforms and general content management systems are considered here; specialized systems, e.g. those building forums, wikis, image galleries and e-commerce sites are not included.

Most linked CMS site

This stat is built counting the number of the incoming links to a CMS site. This number could be assumed as a measure of the CMS popularity among the Internet publishers.

A search on Yahoo! Site Explorer today gives the following results (in thousands of incoming links to the site):

Linking to: KLinks
1 WordPress 174283
2 Joomla! 35013
3 PHP-Nuke 15188
4 Drupal 7901
5 Xoops 7324
6 SPIP 6926
7 Plone 6668
8 PHP-Fusion 5593
9 Movable Type 5313
10 Pligg 4902
11 DotClear 2576
12 PostNuke 2386
13 Xoops Cube 2373
14 b2evolution 2322
15 Geeklog 2182
16 eZ publish 1872
17 LifeType 1474
18 e107 1386
19 Serendipity 1367
20 ExpressionEngine 1136
21 Blosxom 1124
22 Mambo 999
23 CuteNews 902
24 Scoop 806
25 MDPro 791
26 RunCms 702
27 GuppY 681
28 Elgg 639
29 Seditio 623
30 Nucleus 608

Powered by . . .

How many web pages are powered by our favorite blog platform or CMS? A possible answer is in the following table, that shows how many pages contain the statement “Powered by” followed by the CMS name. This number could be assumed as a measure of the CMS adoption among the Internet publishers.

Since not every CMS adopts the same credits statement, a different search string has been used where applicable. A Yahoo! web search today gives the following results (in thousands of pages found):

Search string KPages
1 Powered by WordPress 440000
2 Powered by Joomla! 49800
3 Powered by Movable Type 47100
4 Powered by Xoops 29500
5 Powered by Drupal 21300
6 Powered by Plone 18100
7 Powered by PHP-Fusion 12600
8 Powered by ExpressionEngine 10400
9 Powered by Xoops Cube 8800
10 Powered by Pligg 7810
11 Propulsé par DotClear 7020
12 Powered by Geeklog 5700
13 Powered by Nucleus 5420
14 Réalisé avec SPIP 5250
15 Powered by e107 4660
16 Powered by eZ publish 4620
17 Powered by LifeType 4430
18 Powered by Mambo 2760
19 Powered by PHP-Nuke 2640
20 Powered by Typo3 1850
21 Powered by Scoop 1730
22 Powered by bitweaver 1660
23 Powered by MDPro 1280
24 Powered by CMS Made Simple 1210
25 Powered by Serendipity 949
26 Powered by Seditio 818
27 Powered by PostNuke 778
28 Créé avec GuppY 766
29 Powered by Textpattern 659
30 Powered by CMSimple 618

Of course pages powered by a CMS but without the “Powered by” statement are not counted, so the real numbers should be even higher, and the ranking could be different.

Elxis

Elxis was born in December 2005, based on a modified version of Mambo 4.5.2.3 that had back-end language support. In June 2006 the first version of Elxis was ready and in October the first public version, Elxis 2006.3, was released.

Elxis CMS is being developed by the Elxis Team, led by Ioannis Sannos, and its headquarters are located in Athens, Greece.

Elxis uses the ADOdb database abstraction library to handle the database and, since version 2008.1, requires PHP 5.2 or higher. Elxis is released under the GNU/GPL license.

Wolf CMS

Wolf CMS is a fork of Frog CMS. Wolf left Frog’s development path in July 2009 (see the announcement), as the development goals of the release manager, Martijn van der Kleijn, were diverging from those of the Frog founder.

The first release, consisting mostly of Frog 0.9.5 rebranded into Wolf 0.5.5, was made available on August 4, 2009, and the next one, Wolf 0.6.0, is now in feature freeze status.

Wolf plans to be very usable for people who don’t know PHP but, in order to take full advantage of what Wolf has to offer, at least basic PHP coding skills are expected.

Wolf requires PHP5, a MySQL database or SQLite 3 with PDO, and a web server (Apache with mod_rewrite is highly recommended). It is distributed under the GNU General Public License version 3.

