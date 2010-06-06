Contao was started by Leo Feyer in 2004. Two years later the project was registered at sourceforge.net (as TYPOlight) and on March 12, 2006, version 1 was published. Contao is released under the Lesser General Public License (LGPL).

Contao “has an intuitive user interface that uses Ajax and Web 2.0 technologies for optimal usability. Multiple back end languages and themes, a powerful permission system, versioning and undo management, advanced search and sorting options or the Live Update Service are just a few of many features that make Contao stand out from other CMS. The Contao front end is 100% template based and generates accessible XHTML strict output that meets the W3C/WAI requirements. Search engine friendly URLs, GZip support, a PDF export function, multi-language support and many more allow you to build contemporary websites without being a programmer.”

Contao requires a webserver like Apache or IIS with PHP and MySQL support. The minimum PHP version is 5.2 and the minimum MySQL version is 4.1, however Contao recommends using MySQL 5 for better performance. You also need the PHP extensions GDlib (image resizing) and SOAP (Extension Repository), and optionally mbstring (multi-byte character handling) and mcrypt (data encryption). Contao has been tested successfully with all major browsers like Firefox (from version 2) and Internet Explorer (from version 7).

Contao was known as TYPOlight before June 2010.