Elxis was born in December 2005, based on a modified version of Mambo 4.5.2.3 that had back-end language support. In June 2006 the first version of Elxis was ready and in October the first public version, Elxis 2006.3, was released.

Elxis CMS is being developed by the Elxis Team, led by Ioannis Sannos, and its headquarters are located in Athens, Greece.

Elxis uses the ADOdb database abstraction library to handle the database and, since version 2008.1, requires PHP 5.2 or higher. Elxis is released under the GNU/GPL license.