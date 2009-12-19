Home > Statistics > Most linked CMS site

Most linked CMS site

December 19th, 2009

This stat is built counting the number of the incoming links to a CMS site. This number could be assumed as a measure of the CMS popularity among the Internet publishers.

A search on Yahoo! Site Explorer today gives the following results (in thousands of incoming links to the site):

Linking to: KLinks
1 WordPress 174283
2 Joomla! 35013
3 PHP-Nuke 15188
4 Drupal 7901
5 Xoops 7324
6 SPIP 6926
7 Plone 6668
8 PHP-Fusion 5593
9 Movable Type 5313
10 Pligg 4902
11 DotClear 2576
12 PostNuke 2386
13 Xoops Cube 2373
14 b2evolution 2322
15 Geeklog 2182
16 eZ publish 1872
17 LifeType 1474
18 e107 1386
19 Serendipity 1367
20 ExpressionEngine 1136
21 Blosxom 1124
22 Mambo 999
23 CuteNews 902
24 Scoop 806
25 MDPro 791
26 RunCms 702
27 GuppY 681
28 Elgg 639
29 Seditio 623
30 Nucleus 608

Please note that our CMS statistics don’t make any claim of scientific accuracy, they are just intended to entertain our readers.

Only blog platforms and general content management systems are considered here; specialized systems, e.g. those building forums, wikis, image galleries and e-commerce sites are not included.

