January 2nd, 2010

If you are curious to know the most visited CMS web sites, a possible answer is provided by the Alexa site information, with the site traffic rank.

The Alexa traffic rank, based on three months of aggregated historical traffic data, could be assumed as a measure of the CMS current popularity among the Internet users. A visit to Alexa today gives the following results:

CMS site Alexa rank
1 WordPress 315
2 Joomla! 446
3 Drupal 671
4 PHP-Nuke 4298
5 Typo3 5791
6 ExpressionEngine 7895
7 MODx 8133
8 Pligg 9003
9 Elgg 12338
10 Xoops 13411
11 DotNetNuke 15007
12 CMS Made Simple 15519
13 TYPOlight 16638
14 Movable Type 17310
15 eZ publish 18195
16 b2evolution 18300
17 Plone 18514
18 Alfresco 20281
19 Textpattern 22828
20 Concrete5 28652
21 SilverStripe 29373
22 Umbraco 30267
23 Mambo 31941
24 Tikiwiki 39031
25 e107 45089
26 Zikula 45182
27 PHP-Fusion 45506
28 ImpressCMS 45762
29 Geeklog 48617
30 Nucleus 50442

For details on the Alexa ranking system you can read The New Alexa Rankings.

Please note that our CMS statistics don’t make any claim of scientific accuracy, they are just intended to entertain our readers.

Only blog platforms and general content management systems are considered here; specialized systems, e.g. those building forums, wikis, image galleries and e-commerce sites are not included.

