How many web pages are powered by our favorite blog platform or CMS? A possible answer is in the following table, that shows how many pages contain the statement “Powered by” followed by the CMS name. This number could be assumed as a measure of the CMS adoption among the Internet publishers.

Since not every CMS adopts the same credits statement, a different search string has been used where applicable. A Yahoo! web search today gives the following results (in thousands of pages found):

Of course pages powered by a CMS but without the “Powered by” statement are not counted, so the real numbers should be even higher, and the ranking could be different.

Please note that our CMS statistics don’t make any claim of scientific accuracy, they are just intended to entertain our readers.

Only blog platforms and general content management systems are considered here; more specialized systems, e.g. those building forums, wikis, image galleries and e-commerce sites are not included.