Powered by . . .
How many web pages are powered by our favorite blog platform or CMS? A possible answer is in the following table, that shows how many pages contain the statement “Powered by” followed by the CMS name. This number could be assumed as a measure of the CMS adoption among the Internet publishers.
Since not every CMS adopts the same credits statement, a different search string has been used where applicable. A Yahoo! web search today gives the following results (in thousands of pages found):
|Search string
|KPages
|1
|Powered by WordPress
|440000
|2
|Powered by Joomla!
|49800
|3
|Powered by Movable Type
|47100
|4
|Powered by Xoops
|29500
|5
|Powered by Drupal
|21300
|6
|Powered by Plone
|18100
|7
|Powered by PHP-Fusion
|12600
|8
|Powered by ExpressionEngine
|10400
|9
|Powered by Xoops Cube
|8800
|10
|Powered by Pligg
|7810
|11
|Propulsé par DotClear
|7020
|12
|Powered by Geeklog
|5700
|13
|Powered by Nucleus
|5420
|14
|Réalisé avec SPIP
|5250
|15
|Powered by e107
|4660
|16
|Powered by eZ publish
|4620
|17
|Powered by LifeType
|4430
|18
|Powered by Mambo
|2760
|19
|Powered by PHP-Nuke
|2640
|20
|Powered by Typo3
|1850
|21
|Powered by Scoop
|1730
|22
|Powered by bitweaver
|1660
|23
|Powered by MDPro
|1280
|24
|Powered by CMS Made Simple
|1210
|25
|Powered by Serendipity
|949
|26
|Powered by Seditio
|818
|27
|Powered by PostNuke
|778
|28
|Créé avec GuppY
|766
|29
|Powered by Textpattern
|659
|30
|Powered by CMSimple
|618
Of course pages powered by a CMS but without the “Powered by” statement are not counted, so the real numbers should be even higher, and the ranking could be different.
Please note that our CMS statistics don’t make any claim of scientific accuracy, they are just intended to entertain our readers.
Only blog platforms and general content management systems are considered here; more specialized systems, e.g. those building forums, wikis, image galleries and e-commerce sites are not included.