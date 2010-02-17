WebsiteBaker (formerly spelled as Website Baker) is a PHP and MySQL based Content Management System originally developed by Ryan Djurovich and now maintained by the WebsiteBaker Association.

WebsiteBaker started in 2004, with version 2.0.0, a full rewrite of the previous version, released in September of that same year.

Primarily used to create small and medium-sized websites and focused on simplicity of use, WebsiteBaker requires PHP 4.4.9 or higher (5.2.x strongly recommended), MySQL 3.2.3 or higher, with PHP Safe Mode off and PHP Session Support activated, and it’s made available under the GNU GPL license.