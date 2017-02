WordPress was born in 2003 as the official successor of the b2/cafelog weblog platform.

From the original post of Michel Valdrighi, author of b2: “Matt Mullenweg and Mike Little are leading the new WordPress branch of b2, that is going to become the new official branch once they get a release out. If you want to help with WordPress, don’t hesitate to contact either of them!”

Significant steps in WordPress history are:

– WordPress 0.70, released on May 27, 2003. This was the first non-beta version of WordPress, and represented a great deal of work between Mike and Matt in improving the b2 codebase;

– WordPress 1.2, released on May 22, 2004, right after Movable Type had some issues with their licensing and many users were looking for a new system to move to. Version 1.2 was used by an order of magnitude more people than former WP releases;

– WordPress 1.5, released on February 14, 2005, introduced static pages and a new theme system, including the successful Kubrick theme by Michael Heilemann;

– and WordPress 3.0, released on June 17, 2010, added the Custom Menu management feature, and merged WordPress and WordPress MU, creating the new multi-site functionality.

WordPress is a PHP – MySQL application, and is released under the GNU GPL (General Public License).